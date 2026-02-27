India bat away blues in do-0r-die clash

chennai: On a night when India needed certainty, they found it in their batting — and in Hardik Pandya. His commanding all-round display earned him Player of the Match in a contest that revived India’s campaign while also showcasing Zimbabwe’s courage. India piled up 256 — their highest total of the tournament — and won by 72 runs.



South Africa have already secured a semifinal berth. India must now defeat West Indies in Kolkata to book their place in the penultimate round.

India entered the contest under pressure after their defeat to South Africa had left their survival in doubt. Their batting had appeared hesitant, caught between caution and aggression. At Chepauk, that uncertainty vanished.

Sanju Samson set the tone with a crisp 24 off 15 balls — launching a second-ball six followed by a boundary — before once again falling short of converting a start. This time, however, India did not lose momentum.

Abhishek Sharma delivered the innings they had been waiting for. His 55 off 30 balls — studded with four fours and four sixes — was fluent and authoritative. He attacked pace confidently, handled variations with assurance, and powered India to 80/1 in the powerplay — their best start of the tournament.

Ishan Kishan’s 38 off 24 balls provided stability, rotating strike smartly while sustaining pressure. Their 72-run partnership off 42 deliveries carried India past 100 in the 10th over and laid a strong platform.

The finish was emphatic. Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 off 13 balls injected urgency before Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took control. Their 50-run stand in just 20 balls propelled India beyond 250 — the highest total of this World Cup. Hardik’s clean hitting, match awareness, and timely breakthroughs with the ball made him the standout performer.

Zimbabwe, however, refused to retreat. Chasing 256, they began boldly, reaching 44 without loss in the powerplay. Brian Bennett led a fearless counterattack, striking Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and even Jasprit Bumrah with confidence. His unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was not merely resistance — it was a declaration of belief.

Sikandar Raza added a brisk 31 as Zimbabwe continued attacking despite the escalating required rate. At 97/2 in 13 overs and later 144/2, they ensured India could not afford complacency. India eventually tightened at the death. Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets, Axar delivered a crucial early strike, and the rest of the attack executed their plans with discipline — though dropped catches and expensive overs indicated room for improvement.