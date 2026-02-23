India are beatable, declares David Miller

Ahmedabad: A calm, cutting verdict from David Miller captured the night: “India are beatable.” It followed a controlled South African performance that out-thought and outplayed India in their Super 8 opener — and exposed the fine margins between reputation and execution.



At the heart of it was Miller’s composed middle-order innings, a knock that blended restraint with precision hitting when it mattered most. Walking in during a rebuilding phase, he kept the innings anchored before shifting gears, insisting the method was simple: “Be in good positions, don’t be loose, and put the bad balls away — that applies pressure back on the opposition.”

That clarity extended to South Africa’s approach against India’s bowlers. Rather than allowing the middle overs to be dictated, they chose to confront the threat. “He’s a world-class bowler… but when there’s a bad ball, we’ve got to put it away. Once we felt it wasn’t spinning too much, we could trust the line and take him on,” Miller explained.

The innings never felt rushed. Partnerships ticked, the run rate held, and the finishing thrust — including a late cameo from the lower order — lifted South Africa to what Miller called a “fair total.” From there, the bowlers took control.

South Africa’s attack varied pace, hit hard lengths and used the surface intelligently, striking early to leave India chasing the game. “Getting two or three wickets in the powerplay always puts the opposition under pressure… and we executed really well,” Miller said.