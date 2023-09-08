India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 C’ship

New Delhi: National Under-19 football head coach Shuvendu Panda on Friday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship, to commence in Kathmandu on September 21.

The squad flew to Saudi Arabia for an exposure-cum-training camp early on Friday from where they will travel to the Nepal capital on September 19. India has been drawn in Group B along with Bhutan and Bangladesh, while Group A comprises the hosts, Maldives and Pakistan.

After a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from both groups will move into the semifinals. The final will be played on

September 30.