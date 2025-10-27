India and Bangla split points

Navi mumbai: Incessant rains forced the abandonment of India’s match against Bangladesh but the hosts suffered a major injury scare as opener Pratika Rawal hurt her ankle and knee while fielding in an inconsequential Women’s World Cup match here on Sunday.

In a rain-truncated 27 overs per-side contest, India were 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 119/9 when rains intervened again, forcing the officials to call off the game. India’s target was revised to 126 from 27 overs.

Smriti Mandhana was on 34 not out and makeshift opener Amanjot Kaur was unbeaten on 15 when the match ended, and the two teams shared a point. India finished the league stage with three wins from seven matches and the washout gave them 7 points.