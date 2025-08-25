India A Women lose to Australia by six wickets in unofficial Test

Brisbane: The Australia A top-order fired in unison after off-spinner Amy Edgar completed her five-wicket haul as the hosts defeated India A by six wickets on the final day of the one-off unofficial Women’s Test here Sunday.

Edgar (5/57) claimed the scalp of VJ Joshitha in the second over of the day to get her fifer as India A folded for 286 in their second innings.

Australia A’s chase was anchored by half-centuries from Anika Learoyd (72) Rachel Trenaman (64) and Maddy Drake (68).