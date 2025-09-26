India A seal series vs Oz A

lucknow: KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan struck sublime hundreds as India A registered a stunning five-wicket win over Australia A while hunting down a target of 413 to seal the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0 here on Friday.

It was the sixt-highest successful run chase in the country’s First-Class history, and Rahul’s form (176 not out off 210 balls) is an ominous sign for the West Indians ahead of the two-match Test series starting next month.

Starting the fourth and final day from their overnight 169/2, India lost Manav Suthar at the total of 189.