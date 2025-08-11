India A lose final T20 to Australia A

Mackay: Poor execution with the bat undid India A’s superb bowling performance as Australia A made a clean sweep of three-match unofficial Women’s T20 series, defeating the visitors by four runs in a thrilling match here on Sunday.

Chasing a gettable 144/8 set by the hosts, India’s middle and lower-order batters failed miserably to be restricted to 140/8 after leg spinner Prema Rawat and left-armer Radha Yadav gave their team the best chance in the series by grabbing three wickets apiece.

This was Rawat’s second three-wicket haul in the multi-format series and it prepared the platform for the batters, led by Shafali Verma, to make a match of it.

Shafali finally fired after successive single-digit scores in the previous two games at the same venue but her 41-run contribution (25 balls) was not good enough on the day as she perished to young Brisbane

Heat pacer Sianna Ginger, who emerged the wrecker-in-chief for the home team by taking four wickets for just 18 runs. India shuffled its top order a bit by sending Dinesh Vrinda to open with Shafali.