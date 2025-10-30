‘Incredible depth gives Oz the edge’

Dubai: Former skipper Meg Lanning feels Australia’s “incredible depth” which has been in full display throughout the tournament gives the seven-time champions an edge over India in the women’s ODI World Cup semifinals in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Defending champions Australia are chasing their record-extending eighth title in the tournament and they are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Australia had beaten India by three wickets in the league stage.

“I think Australia have just got incredible depth. They’ve shown throughout the tournament that they’re not reliant on one or two players,” Lanning said. “And even if they do lose some early wickets with the bat, there’s some real big power towards the backend that can get them out of situations.”