In twilight, Dhoni tight-lipped on IPL future

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni says “there is no escaping the fact” that he is in the twilight of his IPL career but a decision on his future will depend on how his body responds to the pressure of hard work in the next six to eight months.

The former India captain, who is being met with a sea of adoring fans in yellow at every venue he goes to, is well aware of the emotions and his passionate followers’ desire to be there when he plays his last game. “That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42 (43). I have played a long time. A lot of them don’t know when it is going to be my last time, so they want to come and see me play,” Dhoni said after CSK’s two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who underwent a knee surgery in 2023, has continued to battle fitness concerns. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently admitted that the veteran “can’t bat 10 overs running full stick.”

“There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure.

“Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent,” Dhoni said.

CSK’s future safe?

Out of the IPL playoffs race, CSK have shifted focus to the “future” with batting coach Michael Hussey hailing the impact of young replacements Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis, who have brought fresh energy and promise to a rebuilding side. “We’ve got those players that were picked in the auction, but this was an opportunity to do some scouting, to have a look at some younger talent.”