In search of home win, LSG take on doughty Punjab Kings

Lucknow: New skipper Rishabh Pant will be eager to make his mark as Lucknow Super Giants look to win their first home game of the season when they host an in-form Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Pant, who became IPL’s most expensive player in the auction last year, will be determined to justify his hefty Rs 27 crore price tag after low returns as a batter in the first two games.

His captaincy at LSG started with an unfortunate loss, as they fell short by just one wicket against his former team, Delhi Capitals.

However, LSG made a strong comeback with an impressive five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, thanks to some sensational hitting by Nicholas Pooran (70 off 23) and Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) and Shardul Thakur’s (4/34) twin strikes in the third over which halted the marauding SRH batting unit.

Despite the team’s success, Pant suffered a second consecutive failure with the bat, managing only scores of 0 and 15 in the opening two matches.

The Indian dasher will be keen to silence his critics and let his bat do the talking.

For the first time, Pant will face his former Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, who has joined Punjab Kings this season. It will a clash between the most expensive and second-most expensive players in IPL history, with Shreyas Iyer leading Punjab Kings.

In contrast to Pant’s struggles, Iyer, who was roped in for Rs 26.75 crore, led from the front with a match-winning 97 not out off 42 deliveries against Gujarat Titans. The IPL-winning captain is relishing playing at No. 3 and will look to continue in the same vein.