In life and in cricket, I would rather fail than play safe: Ashwin

New Delhi: Engineer, cricketer, a popular youtuber and now an author too. Parallel processing or multi-tasking comes easy to R Ashwin, who would rather fail than play safe whether it’s life or cricket.

The 37-year-old off-spinner, one of the sharpest minds in international cricket right now, is also a refreshingly candid voice with 516 Test wickets lending considerable weight to his views. He is currently enjoying the critical success of his book “I Have The Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story’. Co-authored by Sidharth Monga and published by Penguin Random House, it chronicles Ashwin’s life till 2011 and also gives a peak into his mind, which enjoys probability analysis as much as decoding a difficult batter. “I am living my life, that’s it. I am not thinking about accomplishing ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ (targets). I am staying in the moment. I am a creative person in general, and if I feel I want to do something, I will go ahead and do it. (Whether it’s) right or wrong, is something that I will assimilate later,” Ashwin told PTI. There was an insecure side to him as a child but he outgrew it as time went by, realising that his fears were

paralysing him.