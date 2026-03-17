In firm grip

new delhi: Overcoming “self doubts”, Meenakshi Goyat shocked Antim Panghal to book her place in the Indian women’s team for the next month’s Asian Championships, handing the two-time World Championship medallist a rare defeat at home.

Having lost to Antim three times in the trials before, Meenakshi put up a display of solid defence, eking out an impressive ‘win by fall’ after leading 6-2 against the Asian Games bronze medal winner, who has literally owned the 53kg weight category since departure of iconic Vinesh Phogat.

Meenakshi often had Antim in a head lock position, never allowing her to play to her strength -- aggressive and attacking game.

Antim went for a double leg attack in the beginning but Meenakshi denied her fancy rival and even created a position from where she pushed for a ‘pin’. Meenakshi executed a take down to go on board while Antim retaliated with a point. The 21-year-old then attempted single leg attacks but Meenakshi stayed solid in her defence. With a push-out point Antim made it 2-2.

In the second period, Meenakshi effected consecutive take down moves to go up 6-2. With nine seconds to go, Meenakshi managed to push Antim on the mat with a solid grip and succeeded in pinning the three-time Asian Championship medallist.

In utter disbelief, Antim did not get up, staying on the mat on her back. Meenakshi, who could not stop smiling, came and offered a hand to her superior rival.

The 25-year-old Meenakshi, who is a two-time national champion, trains in Sonepat under former national coach Kuldeep Malik. She has competed in 50kg a number times but is now settled in 53kg.

“It’s really fun winning the trials. I am enjoying the moment,” Meenkashi said, aware of her achievement. “I could play my game today. I would lose to big names in the past despite well-prepared but this time I didn’t let it slip. I always had these doubts in mind about my own capabilities but I have overcome that mental block. She (Antim) also made mistakes and I cashed in on,” said Meenakshi, the daughter of a farmer from Jind.

Kuldeep’s son Ajay, who also trains Meenakshi said, “We were confident from the beginning. We had been planning for long.

Before the stunning defeat, Antim had won both her bouts by technical superiority -- against Riya and Juli -- without conceding a single point and in quick time. Meenakshi had also won both her bouts by technical superiority -- against Gouri and Anjli, without losing a point.

The Suplex Throw

Also putting up an impressive show was Neelam who claimed her spot in the Indian team in the 50kg weight class.

Neelam’s suplex throw which she effected against Shivani during her 7-3 win was easily the ‘move of the day’. Neelam got a grip of Shivani’s waist, arched backward, lifted her landed her on their back.

Neelam outclassed Priyanshi in the final, winning by technical superiority. In other categories there were no surprises with Sir Chhotu Ram Akahada’s Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), and Manisha Bhanwala (57kg) emerging winners after winning against the rivals from the same

centre in Rohtak.