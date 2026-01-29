In a twist of fate, Musetti retires hurt, Djoker vs Sinner in semis

new delhi: Novak Djokovic snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Struggling with his game and visibly frustrated as errors outweighed winners, Djokovic appeared down and out against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.



The 38-year-old Serb, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, looked set for an early exit as he trailed 4-6, 3-6. Any expectation of a trademark five-set comeback, however, gave way to a bizarre twist of fate.

Out of nowhere, Musetti clutched his thigh and called for the trainer. Barely able to move, the Italian was forced to concede the match, allowing Djokovic to advance under extraordinary circumstances.

Had it been another player, the reaction might have bordered on arrogance. Not Djokovic. In his post-match comments, he was almost apologetic about the manner of his victory. He spoke candidly about his poor rhythm, mounting errors, and how close he was to defeat.

“He was a far better player — I was on my way home tonight,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him. I wish him a speedy recovery. He should have been the winner today, there’s no doubt.”

Djokovic himself required treatment for blisters on his foot during the match.

Officially, the record books will show this as Djokovic’s 103rd win at the Australian Open, surpassing Roger Federer. He also holds a similar mark at Wimbledon, with 102 victories. Yet, records are no longer what drive him.

Djokovic insists he still feels pressure and admits he can play bad tennis. What sets him apart, even at this stage of his career, is humility.

“I could have lost today and I got the win. I am going to double my prayers and give gratitude to God for giving me this opportunity again,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

He will now meet Jannik Sinner in the semis. The Italian was all business in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Ben Shelton in a night match to extend his streak to 19 at Melbourne Park.