‘Impossible’: Under-fire BFI postpones elections

new delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday postponed its election scheduled for March 28, saying it’s “impossible to complete the process within originally planned timelines” after the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh High Courts directed the body to reinstate the names omitted from the electoral college.

“This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which was scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025, stands postponed,” BFI said in a notification to its member units.

The BFI added that the decision to postpone the AGM, during which election of the office bearers were to be held, was necessitated following the March 21 order by Returning Officer (Justice Retd) RK Gauba.

The electoral college was finalised on March 13 while the window of nominations was from March 14 to 16.