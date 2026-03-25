Impact rule faces impact

new delhi: A majority of IPL captains on Wednesday expressed their reservations on the Impact Player rule that has divided opinions since its introduction in 2023.

In 2024, the BCCI had extended the Impact Player in the IPL until at least 2027. Yet, the strategic rule continues to be debated by fans and players alike.

In the IPL Captains Meeting in Mumbai, the topic was discussed at length by the leaders of all 10 franchises.

“Majority of the captains gave their inputs on the Impact Player rule and expressed their reservations even though the BCCI has extended the rule till 2027. They were told it can only be reviewed after the 2027 edition and not before that,” an IPL source told PTI.

Earlier this week, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel joined the likes of Rohit Sharma in criticising the Impact Player rule. “I don’t like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself. Earlier we used to pick all-rounders for this role (batting and bowling). Now the team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder?

“Being an all-rounder myself I don’t like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don’t like it,” said Axar on Monday in his opening media interaction ahead of IPL 2026.

In 2024, Rohit had said that he was not a fan of the Impact Player concept saying it hampered the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket while the following season, Hardik Pandya said it had become difficult to pick an all-rounder in the side unless he was equally good with both bat and ball.

Even foreign players like Glenn Phillips have said that the rule could adversely impact the future of all-rounders.

“I do feel like there could be an issue at some stage with all-rounders losing out and not being so prevalent, which then obviously has an impact on international game, international T20s, international one days,” the Blackcaps cricketer told PTI last season.

Captains seek ball change

The BCCI last season allowed teams a one-ball change after the 10th over of the second innings to counter dew. On Wednesday, one captain proposed that teams should be allowed to change the ball after the 10th over of the first innings.

“Ball change after 10 overs of first innings was proposed but it did not gain a lot of traction. There is heavy dew usually in the second innings and the current rule stands,” said the source.

Training guidelines

The IPL captains, all Indians with Ishan Kishan leading SRH in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, also inquired the IPL officials over training guidelines issued for the 2026 edition.