‘Impact player rule here to stay’

Noida: All-rounders can’t hide their disdain for it but former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the IPL’s controversial Impact Player rule is here to stay.

A day after India’s T20 vice-captain and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said he does not like the rule as it hampers the growth of all-rounders like him, Ganguly said despite the many opinions the rule is unlikely to be scrapped.

“Impact player rule I think it’s going to stay, and when I was the president of BCCI it had already come in. So, this is here to stay, someone will like it someone will not,” Ganguly said. agencies