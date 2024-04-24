Impact player rule: Entertaining cricket but takes all-rounders out of game, LSG consultant Voges

Chennai: Joining the raging debate around Impact Players in the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants consultant Adam Voges said he prefers something like the ‘Power Surge’ rule in the Australian Big Bash League where the batting team gets to decide a two-over phase of fielding restrictions.

The Impact Player substitution rule, introduced last season, has been a heavy topic of debate this season with lot of players, including India captain Rohit Sharma calling it detrimental to the growth of all-rounders.

Voges agreed and said while the rule makes for entertaining cricket, it hurts all-rounders.

“The scores have been going up, and the teams have got genuine batters coming in at number seven or eight, while the batters have gone hard right from the start,” the Australian said after the six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings here on Tuesday night.

“Certainly makes for entertaining cricket, but it takes the all-rounders out of the game for a little bit and their effectiveness.

The all-rounder always balances the side and perhaps it is not as important with the Impact Sub,” he explained.

Asked if the rule is comparable to Power Surge in Australia’s Big Bash League, Voges said the latter adds to the contest, and he is a fan of it. Unlike the IPL, which has a six-over power play at the start of the innings, the BBL features a four-over power play.

Power Surge is then a two-over phase of only two fielders outside the circle, sought by the batting team at any point following the 11th over of its innings. “I like the Power Surge back at home. It just adds another element to

the game.