Impact coach? Pant pins hopes on Bharat to fix bowling woes

Lucknow: Bowling was Lucknow Super Giants’ weak link in the last IPL season but the addition of Bharat Arun to the support staff has helped the franchise strengthen that department, says skipper Rishabh Pant.

Pant is eyeing an improved performance in IPL 2026 after a disappointing season last year.

Speaking on JioStar, Pant shared his thoughts on LSG’s pre-season camp in Chennai, how the addition of former India bowling coach Arun is benefiting the young LSG fast bowlers, and his mindset heading into the new season.

“The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We’ve had a lot of conversations, about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure,” Pant said.

“He (Arun) is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team. He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system.

“When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him.”

On being the most fun-loving person in the dressing room, Pant said it helps lighten the team environment, especially in stressful situations.

“I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other’s company, you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don’t enjoy yourself, sometimes you won’t be able to give your best.

“You don’t want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn’t stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier.”

The franchise enters the new season with renewed ambitions under Pant and head coach Justin Langer, having had an inconsistent run since its debut in 2022.