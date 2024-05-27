I’ll also be lifting the WC: Rinku

Chennai: After clinching the IPL, an ecstatic Rinku Singh said, “you guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup.”

He is looking forward to the T20 showpiece in the Americas where he will be among the reserves for Team India.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL title by trouncing former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final here on Sunday night.

The team’s batting order, both top and middle, was in form throughout the event, including Rinku. Although the 26-year-old batted in only 11 innings, he was effective with 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67. “I am headed to Noida first, and then, I will be going to the United States of America. You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup,” Rinku told ‘Jio Cinema’.

Rinku’s omission from India’s World Cup squad was a talking point after its announcement last month. He is among the four reserves, including star batter Shubman Gill.

Talking about KKR’s performance this season, Rinku credited the entire unit and also lauded team mentor Gautam Gambhir, who returned to the side after seven years.

“You can’t credit just one person because everyone has worked hard. Since GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir came, a lot of things have changed. Sending Sunil early, he batted so well,” Rinku said.

“The batters played well, and the bowling was great. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) has been batting really well for the last five-six matches, so overall, everyone has done really well,” he added.

