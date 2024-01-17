Iga Swiatek rocks Sofia Kenin at Australia Open

Melbourne: Down Under there is thunder. Yes, at the Australian Open on Tuesday, World No1. Iga Swiatek showed her top class game to defeat Sofia Kenin 7-6/ (7/2), 6-2.



There has massive hype, as usual, on Novak Djokovic winning a 11th Australian Open title. However, to think there is no focus on Polish girl Iga would be wrong.

Mixing her potent first serves and game suited for the hard courts outdoor in Melbourne, Iga Swiatek conquered the former champion. After all, Kenin, the Russian-American, had won the AO in 2020.

Four years is a long time in tennis, especially, the women’s section. Kenin may have slipped but Iga has been eager and grown from strength to strength.

In 2022, she had started breaking all kinds of records. But the bigger deal is, how this time as well she went into the season’s first Major as a strongwoman.

Her unbeaten stride is magnificent, not having lost since September 2023.

Yet, there was pressure on Iga to win the first round since there is so much suspense in early rounds these days. At the post match conference, sometimes banal, Iga had to answer many topics. The relevant one related to who has been an influence on her.Pronto, the name Iga mentioned was of former champion Ash Barty, who retired at the drop of a hat in 2022.

“I’m hoping to see her (Ash Barty) soon and I’m hoping to see the baby. Ash changed my mindset going into 2022. That was a breakthrough for me.

I was too 10 but feeling like she had such great tennis. Even though I knew what she was gonna play, it was still tough to play her and win points. She motivated me. It’s not the only reason, but I felt like it’s one of the of the reasons I later became World No.1,” said Iga Swiatek.

There was more respect from Iga for Aussie Barty as well. “I don’t think I would have been No.1 had she been around,” said Iga, at the post match conference.

The top seed had done well at all Majors in 2022 and won the French in 2023 but winning in Melbourne will be a bug thrill for Iga. She lost in the fourth-round last year.

Funnily, Iga was asked on “sportswashing” in Saudi Arabia at the presser. Nadal has been made ambassador for the Saudi tennis foundation. After football and LIV golf, Saudis are trying to enter other sports as well.

Asked about Nadal, Iga was measured in her response.

“It’s hard for me to sum up in one sentence. There were a lot of rumours about the WTA Finals going to Saudi. We’re still waiting for the decision.

It was always hard for me to say if it’s good or not because it’s not easy for women in these areas. Obviously, these countries also want to change & improve politically & sociologically. It’s not easy to decide,” said Iga.

“In my case, because I have nothing to do with Rafa and his decisions, it should be up to the federations and the governing bodies who decide if we’re going to play there or not,” she said, point blank.

Indeed, it is hard for someone like Iga to just talk pure tennis after the match. She has done well, so far. The coming fortnight will be interesting in many ways for her.