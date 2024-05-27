Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner start French Open with straight-set victories

Paris: Iga Swiatek began her bid for a third consecutive French Open title with a straightforward 6-1, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean on Monday, stretching her winning streak to 13 matches.

Swiatek, who has been ranked No. 1 for nearly every week since April 2022, put together an overwhelming 26-2 edge in winners and had just one,

brief blip at Court Philippe Chatrier in the 1-hour, 1-minute match: She got broken to trail 1-0 in the second set.

But, after nine unforced errors in the initial two games of that set, Swiatek made only two the rest

of the way en route to a 15th consecutive win at Roland Garros. Three of her four Grand Slam trophies came in Paris — in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

The last woman to win the championship at the clay-court major three straight times was Justine Henin in 2005-07. “It feels like home here,” said Swiatek, who will meet four-time major champ and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka next.

“I’m really happy to be back. Just feel like I can play really good tennis, so hopefully I’m going to be here as long as possible.”

Her match was going to be followed by one involving someone even more comfortable on the red clay: Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion at Roland Garros.

He was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round — in what might end up being Nadal’s last French Open match.

“For sure, I’ll be watching Rafa’s match,” Swiatek said. “Comparing me to him? I don’t think I’m at that level yet. He’s a great person and a great athlete ... I will try to take lessons from

him.”