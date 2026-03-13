IFL: Dempo rally to hold Chanmari

Aizawl: Chanmari DC and Dempo SC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Indian Football League (IFL) Stage 1 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

Chanmari took an early lead through Suangaihmuna’s header in the 15th minute and doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute when Malsawmsanga finished a well-worked move from close range.

Dempo pulled one back just before half-time as Marcus Joseph set up Sebastián Gutiérrez in the 45th minute.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute after Malsawmsanga Renthlei was shown a red card. Dempo capitalised on the advantage in the 81st minute when Marcus Joseph scored with a powerful strike to level the match at 2-2. Chanmari FC provisionally moved to the top of the table with five points, while Dempo SC climbed to eighth with two points after the two sides shared the spoils.

Chanmari took control of the contest early and the breakthrough arrived in the 15th minute, Chanmari’s midfielder Christopher Kamei curled a superb free-kick that struck the post and ricochet into play. agencies