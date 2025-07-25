IFF chief assures ISL to be held this season

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Thursday assured that the Indian Super League (ISL), which has been put on hold for the time being, will be held this season, though he did not specify on a start date of the top-tier domestic competition.

He also said that a new head coach of the Indian men’s senior football team will be appointed within the next 10 days after the technical committee sent three shortlisted candidates to the AIFF executive committee on Wednesday to pick from.

“As AIFF president, I assure you that the league will take place. But time is of the essence, there is international calendar, FIFA windows, home and away matches, so time is a factor,” Chaubey told PTI at the sidelines of a press conference hosted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“If the league doesn’t take place, it is not only footballers but the people who are associated with football will be affected. It’s thousands of people who will be affected. So, we will put our best effort to ensure that the league happens,” said Chaubey who is also a joint secretary of the IOA.

On July 11, ISL organisers FSDL announced that it has put the 2025-26 season “on hold” due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of MRA signed with the AIFF in 2010.

ISL normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).agencies