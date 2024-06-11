If you showcase this to world, it’s not great selling product: Klaasen

New York: If the ICC wants to market T20 cricket in the USA, the pitch and outfield at the Nassau County Cricket Ground isn’t a “great selling product”, South

Africa’s flamboyant batter Heinrich Klaasen said joining the chorus of criticism against the venue.

The new drop-in pitch at the ground located in the Long Islands has been dual-paced with uneven bounce, making batting very difficult. India and South Africa have been able to defend totals as low as 119 and 113 respectively on back-to-back days on this track.

“Obviously, if you have to showcase it to the world and sell it, I don’t think it’s a great selling product, but for cricket, it’s tight competition. It brings the other teams and the higher teams very close to each other,” Klaasen, who scored 46 off 44 balls in team’s four-run win said at the post-match press conference.

The power-hitter said that all premier batters across teams would love to just get out of New York while the bowlers would love to stay put forever. The ICC has already acknowledged that the pitches here have not played as consistently as was desired.

“I think all the batters are keen to get out of this place, to be fair. The bowlers would love to stay here but - no we’ve done our job that was the goal to win three out of three here. Obviously, it was a little bit harder than what we thought,” he said.

“For us, it’s very nerve-wracking, because every game becomes a really big game. There’s no easy games for us especially in our group. So, it’s still good entertaining cricket. Everyone is on the edge of their seats and any team can beat any team on the down this on this field.” Klaasen was a part of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket last year and when asked if he has enjoyed this ICC project of trying to market cricket in a new city with a temporary

stadium, his answer was a mixed one.