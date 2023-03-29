If he asks for rest, will give him a game off or two: MI head coach

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher said on Wednesday that he will have no problem in resting Rohit Sharma during the league stage of the IPL provided the captain is able to find form with the bat.

Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a turn around after a poor show last year when they finished last in the 10-team IPL.

With Mumbai Indians starting their IPL 2023 season with an away clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2, the focus will also be on the workload management of the players and especially Rohit, who will lead India in the 50-over World Cup later this year in October-November.

Sharma, when asked if he was open to take a backseat and rest during a few IPL games in the league round, preferred to have the question answered by the former South African wicketkeeper and coach Boucher.

“In regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully he gets into some sort of form and hopefully does not want to rest, but we will be adapt to whatever the situation is,” Boucher told the media during Mumbai Indians’ pre-tournament press conference here.