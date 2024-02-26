IDCA wants deaf cricket’s inclusion in Para Asian Games

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday said it is working hard for the sport’s inclusion in the Para Asian Games to provide a level-playing field to the differently-abled athletes.

IDCA is a founder member of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), which is being supported by BCCI. “We are working, we are already in touch with the Asian countries. We have already visited Hong Kong, which is one of the Asian countries who are ready to host the first Asian match with IDCA. But, right now, we are focussing on the World Cup,” IDCA president Sumit Jain said here.

“We have got all the government certifications and some of them are under process which we will be getting very soon.

“Everything is in process right now and we are working very hard to get that into action very soon.”