ICC rejects Pak’s request to switch WC games in India

Karachi: All of the objections raised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the schedule and venues for the national team team in the ODI World Cup in India have been rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the final schedule of the World Cup released on Tuesday by the ICC and BCCI, Pakistan’s match against India is scheduled in Ahmedabad as proposed in the draft earlier while PCB’s request to switch venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia have been ignored.

As per wishes of the Pakistan team management, the PCB had asked ICC and BCCI to reschedule its match against Afghanistan from Chennai to Bengaluru and the game against Australia from Bengaluru to Chennai.

The Pakistan team management had concerns that given the Chepauk’s history of helping spinners, it would leave the side.