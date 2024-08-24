‘ICC planning multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket’

Sydney: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling a dedicated fund of at least $15 million for Test cricket that will help increase the players’ match fee and address the migration of talent to lucrative T20 franchise leagues.

The initiative, which was was proposed by Cricket Australia (CA), has the support of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is the front-runner

to become the next ICC Chairman, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), a report in ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ stated.

The fund would increase the minimum match payment for Test players and cover the cost of sending teams on overseas tours.

It would support national boards like the West Indies that currently struggle to compete with the wages offered in global T20 competitions.

“The fund would ensure a minimum Test payment for all players, thought to be USD 10,000, and pay the costs of overseas tours for struggling countries,” the report stated.

“It’s fantastic to see some momentum behind the Test match fund,” CA chairman Mike Baird, who floated the concept in January, said.

“We need to take away the barriers and encourage

Test cricket to be the best

of the best. To retain that history and that legacy, which goes alongside the newer forms of white ball cricket,” he added.

The fund is unlikely to benefit the three wealthiest cricket nations -- India, Australia, and England -- since they already offer substantial salaries to their players.