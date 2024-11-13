ICC continues discussion on Champions Trophy schedule

New Delhi: The ICC continued discussions on the Champions Trophy schedule with the participating nations amid speculation that the entire tournament

could be moved out of Pakistan following India’s refusal to travel to the country, a source said on

Tuesday.

A chatter emerged that South Africa could be a viable alternative to organise next year’s Champions Trophy but PTI understands that no such discussion happened in the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was not a surprise that ICC has also put on hold the prestigious ODI tournament’s launch event, which was scheduled to be held in Lahore on November 11.

ICC, the game’s global governing body, has received a letter from the Pakistan Cricket Board, asking for a written confirmation from the BCCI for India’s inability to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB has conveyed to the ICC that security is not an issue in the country which successfully hosted England and New Zealand recently and promised

the same for the Champions Trophy.