IBA suspends four national federations

Lausanne: The national federations of Germany, New Zealand, Sweden and the Netherlands have been suspended by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for their “participation” in a “rogue” boxing organisation.

Last month, a group of national federations, including those of the United States and Britain launched a new organisation -- World Boxing -- with an aim to secure the long-term future of the sport at the Olympic Games.

“The four (federations) were guilty in breaching the rules and regulations and were suspended as IBA members,” the IBA said in a statement on Monday night.

“All of them were given the right to be heard but none refused categorically their participation in the rogue governing body nor distancing themselves from the organisation,” it added.