‘I want to improve my strike rate’

New Delhi: Afghanistan and Punjab Kings all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai wants to replicate his remarkable ODI success in the T20 format and for that, he is working on his batting strike rate besides improving his pace as a fast bowler.

The last 12 months have been rather memorable for the 25-year-old who was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in January, the first one from his country to get that honour. He is also the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC ODI rankings.

“Yes, you are right when you say that ODI has been my best format thus far. In ODIs, you get more time to settle and you can play longer and take extra time in the middle.In T20s, you don’t. So here (in the IPL), I have to improve my strike rate and work on long innings to do the best for my team,” he said.