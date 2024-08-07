‘I try to be good with my first throw’

Paris: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra declared that he is ready for the high-quality javelin throw Olympic finals after making quite a statement by qualifying top of the charts with a season’s best performance in his very first attempt here on Tuesday.

Chopra covered 89.34m which was the second best performance of his career behind the 89.94m achieved in 2022.

“I try to be good in the first attempt but it doesn’t always happen,” Chopra said, making it clear that he was in as much hurry to wind up the media interaction as well.

“The faster we do it (interaction), the better for my rest,” he said. Chopra, also the reigning world champion, topped the qualification round -- combined of Group A and B -- with his monster throw. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters (88.63m) of Grenada was second in Group B as well as overall standings. Julian Weber of Germany, who won Group A with 87.76m, was third overall, while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m in Group B.