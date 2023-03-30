‘I prefer opening but open to any role’

Ahmedabad: An opener in the T20 format, Chennai Super Kings’ Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said he is ready to play in any position in the 16th Indian Premier League.

On the eve of the opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans here, Rahane was asked about his role in the CSK set-up, since the team has in place a set opening pair in Devon Conway and Rutu Gaikwad.

“I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in T20 format, so not much of a difference in my role. Still whatever the management and captain asks me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it’s always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity I will give my best,” Rahane told mediapersons.

Rahane gave an open-ended reply when asked if Ben Stokes have any chance of bowling, or he will play only as a specialist batter, as reported by the British media.

“You will see that tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It’s completely in Mahi bhai’s mind. He will use him really well,” Rahane answered, without divulging much.

Rahane said that he felt that he was batting in good rhythm after having a decent domestic season with 634 runs in seven Ranji games for Mumbai.

“Personally, I am batting really well, had a good domestic season. It is all about having fun but looking to learn every time and nothing changes. So, whenever I get a chance, I would like to contribute my best,” he added.

Playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni again is something that he is looking forward to.

“Experience has been really good so far. We started our training session long time back and very happy to be part of CSK family. Playing under Mahi bhai again... It’s a great opportunity for me to learn, played under him in Indian team for many years, but in CSK, this is the first opportunity to play under him, really looking forward to it.”

As far as the new ‘Impact Player’ rule is considered, Rahane feels that playing with 12 players effectively keeps any team in the game till the last ball.