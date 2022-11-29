I-League: Real Kashmir defeat Churchill Brothers 1-0

Srinagar: Real Kashmir continued their unbeaten run in the I-League with a 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers at the TRC Stadium here on Monday.

A 76th minute header by substitute Ibrahim Nurudeen handed the Snow Leopards their first win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League.

With Monday's result, Real Kashmir remained at the top of the table with 10 points from four games (three wins and a draw), while Churchill have just a single point from four outings.

The first major chance of the match fell for the home side in the 15th minute but Yakubu Wadudu's shot was deflected onto the post by goalkeeper Albino Gomes. In the 18th minute, Real Kashmir's Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung took a powerful shot from 30 yards out but Gomes made a great save again, diving to his left. Gomes was called into ction again in the 34th minute, and he made another acrobatic save, this time from Samuel Kynshi's effort.

Five minutes before the half-time, Tana curled in a corner for the visitors, which was punched away by Subhasish Roy Chowdhury in the Real Kashmir goal.

The Snow Leopards launched a promising counter-attack from the resulting clearance as Jerry Pulamte sent Kynshi through on goal with a neat pass.