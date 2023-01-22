I-League: Punjab FC beat Mohammedan

Kolkata: Juan Mera and Luka Majcen scored a brace each as RoundGlass Punjab FC thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 4-0 in an I-League match here on Sunday.

Mera scored in the 17th and 75th minutes, while Majcen found the back of the net in the 41st and 52nd minutes.

Earlier, Mohammedan not just dominated the ball possession but also created meaningful attacks into the final third that kept the visitors’ defence on the edge. The difference though was Majcen. With his physical presence inside the rival box, the Slovenian was the creator of the opening two goals for the Punjab side.

The goal first came off an innocuous-looking attack. Chencho Gyeltshen played Brandon Vanlalremdika on the left wing into space and the latter cut back and lifted a hopeful cross into the box towards the far post, with Majcen waiting.

Rather than taking a header on goal, Majcen cushioned it back into the path of an onrushing Mera.