I-League likely to start in first week of October

New Delhi: The I-League 2023-24 season is likely to kick off in the first week of October and the Indian Women’s League could be held from November 18 to March 16, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

During a meeting with the clubs, the AIFF discussed the possibility of having the I-League in different formats.

A lengthy discussion was held on the pros and cons of the formats, which the AIFF management took note of. A decision on the same will be taken at a later date. The I-League clubs were also advised to improve their pitch conditions and have floodlights installed for their matches.

A range of awards were also announced for the I-League Best Pitch, Best Match Organisation, and Best Media Activities. The winning prize for each category is Rs 2.5 lakh, while that of the runners-up is Rs 1.5 lakh.