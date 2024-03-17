I-League: Eddie Hernandez brace fashions Mohammedan Sporting’s fluent win

Shillong: Mohammedan Sporting’s title hunt in the I-League 2023 24 continued to stay on the right track as they defeated bottom-spooners NEROCA FC 2-0 at the SSA Stadium on Sunday.

Prolific Honduras striker Eddie Hernandez scored once in each half (42’, 55’) to take his team 11 points clear of three other rivals in the title chase.

While Mohammedan Sporting now have 47 points from 20 matches, Real Kashmir FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC have 36 points each.

It is now difficult to imagine any other team having a go at the title unless the Kolkata side flounder in their next four rounds.

NEROCA FC, who have only seven points from 18 matches, had nothing to lose against the most successful side in the ongoing league and decided to play a free game with an attacking mindset.

While it left their more fancied opponents somewhat amused, the home side found the opportunity to create more than one chance at the Mohammedan goalmouth.

Mohammedan Sporting, of course, had the last laugh. After all, they were by far the better side, more composed in midfield and sharper in attacks.

Yet, they had to wait until the 42nd minute to score their first goal. Mohammed Jasim initiated the attack from the left and his copybook cross reached the goalmouth, with Harnandez being surrounded by a host of

defenders.agencies