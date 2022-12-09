I-League: Aizawl FC beat NEROCA FC 1-0

Aizawl: Akito Saito's goal helped Aizawl FC beat NEROCA FC 1-0 in a sixth-round match of the I-League here on Thursday.

A second-half header from the Japanese defender proved enough for the hosts, who saw more of the exchanges, to take full points home.

The game began on a fast note with Aizawl having an edge over NEROCA.

The hosts enjoyed the majority of the possession in the early minutes of the game but couldn't find any scoring opportunity. R Lalthanmawia came closest in the sixth minute when the winger cut inside from the left, beating his marker in the process to shoot but his effort didn't produce the desired result. Midway through the first half, the game burst into life as Aizawl created three back-to-back chances.

In the 24th minute, Lalthanmawia on the left wing dribbled past his marker and put a cross inside the six-yard area for R Ramdinthara, who failed to control the ball property.