I just focus on execution and stick to what I’ve practised: Arshdeep Singh

Hobart: Arshdeep Singh’s incisive new-ball burst and ice-cool execution at the death powered India to a series-levelling win over Australia in the third T20 International here on Sunday, and the left-arm seamer credited a clear mind and hard training for his performance.

Arshdeep said he has been focussing on clarity and consistency rather than trying too hard for results.

“I’ve just been working on my process, trusting my skills, and executing the plans I’ve practised,” Arshdeep, who took three wickets for 35 runs, said after the game.

“It feels great to contribute when I get the chance. When someone like Bumrah is bowling from the other end, batters often take more risks against me, and that gives me wicket-taking opportunities.

“I just try to enjoy my bowling and keep things simple. No matter the situation — powerplay or death — I just focus on execution and stick to what I’ve practised.”