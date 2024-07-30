I have played my last match in India jersey: Rohan Bopanna

Paris: It was not a perfect way to end his India career but Rohan Bopanna would take the early exit from the Paris Olympics on the chin, content that he could live his dream for 22 years. Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji lost to the French duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils in the men’s doubles first round under lights at court 12 on Sunday night.

An Olympic medal has eluded the Indian tennis since Leander Paes’ historic singles bronze medal in Atlanta Games in 1996. Bopanna came close to break the jinx in 2016 but finished fourth with Sania Mirza in the mixed event.

“This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes,” Bopanna said, ruling himself out from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

He has already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup.

“This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I’ll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I’m extremely proud of that,” he added with child-like joy in his voice. Bopanna said his fifth-rubber win against Ricardo Mello in the Davis Cup tie against Brazil in 2010 will go down as his top mement, while playing for India.

“That is definitely the one in Davis Cup history. That is by far my best moment , no question that that one in Chennai and then winning that five-setter doubles in Bangalore against Serbia.”