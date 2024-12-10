I had many chances in 2nd half, it’s not pleasant to lose this game: Gukesh

Singapore: Indian Challenger D Gukesh is obviously disappointed to have lost the advantage in the closing stage of the World Championships by

surrendering the 12th game to Ding Liren, and admitted that he had many chances in the second-half of the intriguing contest.

With just two games to go, the championship match is heading towards an exciting finish. Both players are tied on six points each.

“This game is a bit of a disappointment. Luckily I have a rest day tomorrow, I will just try to play good games,” Gukesh said after losing the 12th game.

The Indian teenager though said he and the defending champion are displaying quality chess in the second half of

the match.