‘I felt as long as I am playing, we won’t lose series in India’

Mumbai: The last time India lost a Test series at home dozen of years of back, Ravindra Jadeja had made his Test debut and perhaps in this journey of 77 long form games, he also felt a sense of invincibility whenever he donned the whites at home.

After his 14th five-for in Tests, Jadeja admitted that his worst fear of losing a series at home has come true.

“Firstly, I had this fear… personally I had thought that I won’t lose a series in India as long as I am playing. But that too has happened,” he said after opening day’s play in the third Test. Cricket is a great leveller and this humbling experience against the Black Caps and henceforth, he won’t be “surprised” with anything.

“We won 18 series (at home), I thought as long as I am playing Test cricket in India we won’t lose a series but that has happened, so I am not surprised with anything,” Jadeja said.

“We have set the expectations really high. Since last 12 years we did not lose a single series.”