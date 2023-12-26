‘I envy today’s athletes because I was in wrong era’

New Delhi: India’s first ever World Athletics Championship medallist Anju Bobby George says that she competed “in the wrong era”, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eagerness for promoting and transforming sports in the country.

Speaking at a programme organised at the PM’s residence on Christmas, the legendary long jumper said: “As a sportsperson, I was here for almost 25 years and I’m seeing a lot of changes. When I got India’s first global medal 20 years ago, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion.