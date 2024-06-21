‘I don’t see that far ahead, difficult to answer’

Kolkata: Evading queries on whether he is set to be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, former opener Gautam Gambhir on Friday said he doesn’t “see that far ahead” but provided insights into his coaching philosophy which is based on the “team first ideology”.

Gambhir was speaking at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

He appeared in a virtual interview with the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee earlier this week and is widely perceived to be India’s next head coach after incumbent Rahul Dravid’s tenure comes to an end following the ongoing T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

However, Gambhir, who recently played a crucial role in KKR’s third title win in the IPL as team mentor, remained tigh-tlipped when he was asked about his prospects.

“I don’t see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions,” he said.

“It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say is that I’m happy being here, just finished a brilliant journey (and) let’s enjoy that.

I’m in a very happy space right now,” Gambhir said at a ‘Rise To Leadership’ seminar here.

Gambhir said putting team ahead of individuals is the bedrock of his coaching philosophy.

“If you have the intent of keeping your team ahead of any individual, things will fall in place. If not today, tomorrow, if not tomorrow, someday it will fall in place,” he said.

“But if you start thinking on that, or if you know that you need to help one or two individuals perform, then your team will only

suffer.”