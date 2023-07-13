I consider myself favourite, says Novak Djokovic

New Delhi: The Novak Djokovic juggernaut rolled into the semi-finals of Wimbledon, courtesy a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Russian Andrey Rublev.



For strange reasons, fans inside Centre court were backing the Russian, definitely the underdog. True to his combative style and ability to break down opponents, Djokovic showed he could handle the pressure well.

Does the Serbian, seeded No.2 in the draw think he can go the full distance and win a record equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The answer was in the affirmative from Novak Djokovic at the press conference on Tuesday night.

“I mean, I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching other semi-final, so I do consider myself favourite, yes,” said the tennis player said.

For someone setting one record after another in his illustrious tennis career, with two Grand Slam titles won in 2023 at the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is in richest form. He has faced tough moments in London in the last 10 days but is ready to do anything it takes to ensure he will win. After all, entering his 46th Grand Slam semi-final was one more record.

Q. Andrey Rublev said he felt this was the first loss in the quarter-finals of a slam that he felt sort of proud. How different was he today from what you’ve seen? He said when he beat you in Belgrade, he was kind of lucky.

It’s different. It’s obviously not comparable playing in a Grand Slam and playing in a 250 event. He was, as I said, the best I faced him on a Grand Slam. It’s also something that is expected from a player like him, who is a very hard worker, very dedicated to the sport, always tries to improve.

It was like a dogfight, to be honest, on the court. Some points of the match were so long and exhausting. Those games at the end of the third set were, yeah, basically the match was decided, to be honest.

I felt like huge relief when I won the third set, and in the fourth again made the crucial break and held my nerves till the end.

Q. You seemed generally quite relaxed. Does it feel different to two years ago when you were going for the third slam in a row here?

I mean, different circumstances. Two years ago we were unable to leave the hotel, so we went from the courts to hotel. Now I can stay in the house in Wimbledon and have my family with me. It’s a different feeling.