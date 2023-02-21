‘I am neither a rebel nor a trend-setter’

Dubai: Sania Mirza is not apologetic for being one of a kind.

A few people chose to call her a trailblazer while some labelled her a rebel. She says she is none and just lived life “on her own terms”.

Splashed with mind-blowing success and achievements that no Indian female tennis player could enjoy and which are unlikely to be emulated in the imminent future, Sania has lived an inspiring life.

During a free-wheeling chat at her villa in Dubai, Sania implored the society to accept differences in opinion and not brand as “villain or heroes” the people who dare to do things in their own way.

“I don’t think that I broke the rules. Who are these people who are making these rules and who are these people who are saying this is the norm and this is the stereotype. “I think each individual is different and each individual should have the freedom to be different,” Sania told PTI in an exclusive interview, before bidding adieu to her tennis career.

The 36-year-old Indian added, “I think that’s where as a society we can probably do better, a little bit where we are trying to hail people or make people the bad guys just because they are doing something differently. “And I don’t necessarily think that I was some kind of a great rule-breaker or some trendsetter. That’s not what I was trying to do. I was living my life.

“We all say things differently, we all have different opinions. I think once we all accept that we are all different, and we can co-exist with those differences is when it will not be about breaking the rules anymore.” Holder of six Grand Slam doubles titles and a year-end WTA Championships trophy to go with a career-best singles rank of 27, if Sania is not a trend-setter then what is she?

“I do look at myself as trying to be as authentic as possible. That’s what I’ve tried to do. I’ve tried to stay true to

myself.”