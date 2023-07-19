I am looking forward to Asian Games, Paris Olympics: Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna made it to the semi-finals of The Championships at Wimbledon.

Back in Bengaluru for a break, the tall man from Coorg spoke to Millenium Post on Wednesday. His plan is to keep playing, not getting too concerned about the fact he is already 43. In his own words, age is just a number.

Bopanna said playing with a doubles specialist Matthew Ebden has been beneficial. “When I was looking at the start of the 2023 season, I was clear I needed a partner who is a doubles specialist and plays full time doubles. The first week, I had a different partner. After that, Matthew and I have been doing well at the Grand Slams,” he said.

Asked on returning to the top 10 in doubles rankings, Bopanna felt this was really good. “It has been a long time since I was in the Top 10 rankings. The key has been playing consistent tennis. This has made our game solid and also improved my partner’s ranking,” stressed Bopanna.

Fitness has been an area of concern for Rohan Bopanna, as he stands tall at six feet and four inches. “Yes, when you are tall, the knees do get affected. I have to train very hard and keep conditioning my body. The amount of time I have to devote for ensuring I do not have stiffness in my knees is a major factor. Luckily, I have Scott Davidoff (his physio) to help me through rest and recovery. If not, it will be damn tough for me,” said Bopanna.

Having played top class singles as well in his prime, Bopanna understands the nuances of doubles. Asked to elaborate on his relation with Ebden, Bopanna was frank. “Doubles is a lot about chemistry as well. I have played with different partners in the past. I am hoping we can produce results through the 2023 season,” stressed Bopanna.

Now that the debates are on who makes the cut for the Asian Games in Hangzhou this September/October, Bopanna shared his thoughts. “Yes, I am in the team for the Asian Games and look forward to playing with the boys. There will be bonding and camaraderie, here is hoping we can win medals for India,” said Bopanna.

Does he think he can last till the Paris Olympics in 2024? “I am definitely hopeful of playing the next Olympics. I was unlucky to miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. This time, my rankings should be up there.

Even if I am in the top 20 and one other partner, Saketh Myneni or Yuki Bhambri is in the top 40, we will make the cut. The key is to play solid and consistent tennis and take care of my body,” spoke Bopanna.