Hylo Open: Tough draws for Indians

Saarbrücken: A host of Indian shuttlers, both experienced and youngsters, will face stiff competition with several tricky first-round encounters lined up across categories as they continue their quest for glory at the $475,000 Hylo Open Super 500 here on Tuesday.

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will be pitted against fifth seed Christo Popov of France, while US Open champion Ayush Shetty opens against Denmark’s Victor Laseries. In the women’s singles draw, Anmol Kharb will meet Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen. agencies