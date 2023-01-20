Hyderabad FC close gap with 2-0 win over East Bengal FC

Kolkata: Hyderabad FC cut the deficit to Mumbai City to four points after a tightly-contested 2-0 victory over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Javier Siverio scored the opening goal of the match in the 9th minute and substitute Aaren D’Silva wrapped up the three points in the 93rd minute.

The defending champions will have a chance to reduce the gap further as their next game will be against the unbeaten Islanders, in a fixture that could decide the ultimate winner of the League Shield.

Eager to stay hot at the heels of Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC got off to a flyer. Borja Herrera whipped a looping cross into the box from the left side of midfield and it dipped straight onto the head of an unmarked Siverio.

The striker’s cushioning header saw the ball fly in at the far post as Kamaljit was rooted in his spot. The East Bengal FC shot-stopper was alert to deny Siverio a second goal minutes later when Hitesh Sharma’s shot from inside the box came straight to the Spaniard and his close-range shot was blocked by Kamaljit.

Less than ten minutes from the break, Bartholomew Ogbeche slid a pass straight to Siverio, who laid it off for an oncoming Rakip.

The full-back entered the box and forced another save out of Kamaljit from a tight angle as Hyderabad FC went in at half-time with a narrow advantage.