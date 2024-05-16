Hussey hopes Dhoni will carry on for 2 more years

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is hoping that charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni would continue with the team for a couple of years more, saying the former skipper was still batting well.

The 42-year-old Dhoni surprised everyone by stepping aside as captain of the team just a day before the start of the 2024 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed the reins of the side.

“We are hoping he does keep going. He is still batting so well. He does prepare well - he gets into the camp very early and hits a lot of balls. He has been in good touch all season really,” Hussey said on ESPN’s Around the Wicket show.

“I guess we just got to try to manage him from the body side of things. He had a knee surgery after the last season. So, he has been managing that from the initial stage of the tournament.

“I hope he keeps going for another couple of years. But we will just have to wait and see.

He is the only one who will make that call. And, he likes to sort of build the drama a little bit as well. So, I wouldn’t expect a decision anytime soon.”

Dhoni, who led the side to record five IPL titles, has been batting

quite down the order this season, sometimes at number eight, and faces only a handful of deliveries.

Hussey said that Dhoni’s workload is being managed appropriately, given that he had undergone knee surgery.

“That [knee surgery] is why we have had to manage him a little bit, and he only comes in at the back end.

But, there has been no one better in being able to come in and hit the ball so cleanly from ball one than MS. He has been phenomenal,” he added.